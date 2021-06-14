Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’

She sent hateful messages to a Muslim model

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: Romania Insider

Zara is facing calls for boycott after the label’s head designer Vanessa Perilman’s anti-Palestine remarks were posted online by a model, Qaher.

Qaher called Israel an “evil” country in an Instagram post, according to MM News. In response, Vanessa accused Qaher of “lying” and said that all Palestine supporters are “ignorant and violent”. She remarked that being a Muslim and a model simultaneously is contradictory as the profession itself is against Islam. 

Photo: Instagram/Qaher

“I will never stop defending Israel and people like you come and go,” Vanessa said. “Maybe if your people were educated they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals that Israel helped pay for in Gaza.”

If Qaher came out of his closet in any Muslim country, he would be stoned to death, she added.

Zara has announced an investigation into the matter, according to an email circulating on Twitter. It states that Qaher and Vanessa exchanged remarks through their own Instagram accounts and not the brand’s. But it is not clear if the email is authentic.

Many people are calling for a boycott of Zara. The demanded Zara remove Vanessa as the label would have done, if the person in question were a Muslim making anti-Semitic remarks. 

Vanessa has since deleted her Instagram account.

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Qaher has requested people not to confuse him with Vanessa. He has posted what appears to be screenshots of Vanessa’s apology and Zara reaching out to him, for which he is grateful to his supporters. 

Photo: Instagram/Qaher

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
head designer Israel Muslim model Palestine Zara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.