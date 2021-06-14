Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’

Zara is facing calls for boycott after the label’s head designer Vanessa Perilman’s anti-Palestine remarks were posted online by a model, Qaher.

Qaher called Israel an “evil” country in an Instagram post, according to MM News. In response, Vanessa accused Qaher of “lying” and said that all Palestine supporters are “ignorant and violent”. She remarked that being a Muslim and a model simultaneously is contradictory as the profession itself is against Islam.

Photo: Instagram/Qaher

“I will never stop defending Israel and people like you come and go,” Vanessa said. “Maybe if your people were educated they wouldn’t blow up the hospitals that Israel helped pay for in Gaza.”

If Qaher came out of his closet in any Muslim country, he would be stoned to death, she added.

Zara has announced an investigation into the matter, according to an email circulating on Twitter. It states that Qaher and Vanessa exchanged remarks through their own Instagram accounts and not the brand’s. But it is not clear if the email is authentic.

Vanessa Perliman a head designer at Zara DM’d a young Palestinian model this racist garbage and when she was called out gave a lukewarm apology before deleting all her social media. I emailed Zara to demand that disciplinary action be taken and this was their dismal response. pic.twitter.com/eCJ6FUei2u — Nooran A. (@nooranhamdan) June 11, 2021

Many people are calling for a boycott of Zara. The demanded Zara remove Vanessa as the label would have done, if the person in question were a Muslim making anti-Semitic remarks.

Vanessa has since deleted her Instagram account.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Qaher has requested people not to confuse him with Vanessa. He has posted what appears to be screenshots of Vanessa’s apology and Zara reaching out to him, for which he is grateful to his supporters.

Photo: Instagram/Qaher

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

