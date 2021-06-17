Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Entertainment

Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah

His answer will leave you surprised

Posted: Jun 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Actor Yasir Hussain has surprised many people by choosing Nausheen Shah over Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah.  

“Nausheen Shah is an amazing actor,” Yasir said in an interview. “People should cast her for versatile characters.”

He called Nausheen “highly underrated”. “You might have been expecting me to say Naseeruddin Shah. I am his fan, but I think it’s better to name a Pakistani actor.”

His answer may be surprising to many people as both Nausheen and Yasir have been publicly engaged in an ugly feud. Yasir had named her an “uninvited guest” at his and Iqra Aziz’s wedding on a show and later blamed talk shows for asking such questions. 

“Would anyone go to someone’s house uninvited?” Nausheen had said in response. “I feel so sorry for Yasir because he certainly has serious memory issues.”

Yasir then posted a long note on Instagram, threatening to release the screenshots of his conversation with Nausheen, which would show her “begging to know the venue”. He called out talk shows for asking such questions too. 

The controversy was rekindled after Nadeem Baig, the show’s director, said that Yasir himself had asked for the question to be included. 

