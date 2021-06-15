Xulfi takes over Coke Studio after Rohail Hyatt

Musician Xulfi (Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan) has been confirmed as the producer for the upcoming season of Coke Studio.

“Shuru Karein?” read a tweet by CS (Let’s begin?). Xulfi was tagged in it.

In March 2021, Rohail was asked by a follower who should produce CS after him. The musician responded by saying that CS should be taken over by someone who is “excited” about it. Rohail then went on to name Xulfi as the best option.

Xulfi is known for working on Nescafe Basement and Pepsi Battle of the Bands. He was the composer and guitarist for former rock Band Entity Paradigm, which featured actor Fawad Khan as lead vocalist. He composed and produced Tayyar Hain, anthem for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League, in 2020.

Rohail launched Coke Studio in 2008 and after producing six seasons, he announced a break from the franchise in 2013. He returned for the 12th and 13th seasons in 2019 and 2020.

He is one of the founding members of former band Vital Signs, which featured the late Junaid Jamshed as vocalist.

