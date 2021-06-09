Wednesday, June 9, 2021  | 27 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah

Shares pictures of her new haircut

Posted: Jun 9, 2021
Posted: Jun 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: alizehshahofficial/Instagram

Actor Alizeh Shah believes her life will not move ahead if she started caring about everyone’s opinions about her.

Shah posted a video showing her new haircut on Instagram. She wrote the lyrics of a Billie Eilish song in the caption.

Soon her followers began expressing their views about her new look. A follower said that she would soon be getting a crew cut.

“Yes. Why, is there any problem?” the actor asked.

Shah took it as a compliment when another follower said she would be joining a Korean band. A few others found her new look ravishing as well.

Shah was recently labelled difficult to work with by actor/director Yasir Nawaz. He said he regretted working with her.

But Feroze Khan contradicted the statement, saying that it was good experience.

Shah worked hard to stand on her own feet as neither she nor her family members are related to the industry.

