HOME > Entertainment

When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry

She visited Pakistan in 2004 for a concert

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sushmita Sen

Adnan Siddiqui’s old photo with former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is doing the rounds again after seven years.

The actor had shared a throwback photo with Sushmita Sen in 2014. It was taken in 2004 when she visited Pakistan for a concert.

“Ten years ago, Sushmita Sen visited Pakistan, Karachi to be specific, for the very first time,” Adnan wrote. “She was here with Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Arora, accompanied by a troupe of professional Indian dancers.”

The photo shows Sushmita posing with Adnan and Humayun Saeed. The concert was held at the Arabian Country Club. 

Adnan said that while Saif was entertaining the crowd with a guitar and Malaika grooved to popular songs, Sushmita wowed people by reciting Urdu poetry.

“She was a charmer, nothing less,” Adnan remarked.

The event was organised by Fakhr-e-Alam’s Indus Tree. He hosted it as well.

