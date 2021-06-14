Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist

Hollywood film starred Meesha Shafi, Kate Hudson and Om Puri

Posted: Jun 14, 2021
Photo: Gulf News

An old interview of actor Fawad Khan is doing the rounds in which he confessed that he was “led on” for a year by the makers of The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

“I came across this film that I was going to audition for and that went on for a whole year,” Fawad said. “I wasn’t led on. But… yeah. I was led on!”

Released in 2012, The Reluctant Fundamentalist revolves around a Pakistani Muslim family impacted by Islamophobia in the US after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Riz Ahmed
Photo: Instagram/Riz Ahmed

“Towards the end of the year, I suddenly realised that it was not working out,” Fawad said. “I was heartbroken. I had waited a whole year and I parked my career aside to a film I thought I was going to do right. That’s when I got into TV with a vengeance.”

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed was offered the part. The Reluctant Fundamentalist was directed by Mira Nair and starred singer Meesha Shafi, Kate Hudson and Om Puri. 

Riz Ahmed announced last week $25,000 fellowships for Muslim storytellers after researches conducted by collaborating organisations showed that Muslims are either portrayed as villains or absent in Hollywood films.

Riz’s announcement has since been lauded by many people, including actor Feroze Khan.

