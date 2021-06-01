When Deepika Padukone was advised to wear a burqa

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee once advised Deepika Padukone to wear a burqa for her bridal outfit fittings at his store, Hindustan Times reported.

“A few people from the Mumbai store [knew] because that’s where Deepika used to come secretly for her measurements and I was terrified that there would be press hanging somewhere there,” said Sabyasachi. He advised Deepika to come in a burqa, but Deepika said she would be spotted if she did.

The designer had six months and the first thing he needed was some sort of a code word to keep Deepika’s wedding a secret while travelling most of the time. Sabyasachi was afraid he wouldn’t be able to hide it surrounded by so many people at work so he came up with a name.

“Most people in my factory thought it was Naomi Campbell getting married to an Indian prince.” Naomi is a British supermodel who has walked the ramp in India with a number of Bollywood stars.

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018 in Italy. It was a private lavish affair attended by close family and friends.

Anushka Sharma’s bridal outfit was designed by Sabyasachi too. His lehengas and saris are worn by a number of celebrities at weddings and award shows.

