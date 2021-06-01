Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

When Deepika Padukone was advised to wear a burqa

Designer Sabyasachi spills the beans

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: The Print

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee once advised Deepika Padukone to wear a burqa for her bridal outfit fittings at his store, Hindustan Times reported.

“A few people from the Mumbai store [knew] because that’s where Deepika used to come secretly for her measurements and I was terrified that there would be press hanging somewhere there,” said Sabyasachi. He advised Deepika to come in a burqa, but Deepika said she would be spotted if she did.

The designer had six months and the first thing he needed was some sort of a code word to keep Deepika’s wedding a secret while travelling most of the time. Sabyasachi was afraid he wouldn’t be able to hide it surrounded by so many people at work so he came up with a name. 

“Most people in my factory thought it was Naomi Campbell getting married to an Indian prince.” Naomi is a British supermodel who has walked the ramp in India with a number of Bollywood stars.

Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh in 2018 in Italy. It was a private lavish affair attended by close family and friends. 

Anushka Sharma’s bridal outfit was designed by Sabyasachi too. His lehengas and saris are worn by a number of celebrities at weddings and award shows.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
burqa Deepika Padukone
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.