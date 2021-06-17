Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement

His first death anniversary is being observed today

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TV and radio host, actor, and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17 last year. He was aged 84.

Aziz was best known for the quiz show Neelam Ghar on PTV, which was renamed The Tariq Aziz Show (1997) and later Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz (2006).

He is credited with introducing the game show genre in Pakistan. Neelam Ghar was one of the country's first general knowledge quiz shows with a massive viewership.

Aslam Azhar, who was in-charge of PTV at the time, designed the programme after American game shows with prizes.

From 1968 to 1988, Aziz appeared in 42 films, of which 33 were Urdu and the others Punjabi. He played a supporting role in Insaniyat alongside Zeba and Waheed Murad, and Haar Gaya Insaan.

He returned to television with Neelam Ghar in 1974, which became an instant hit.

Aziz was actively involved in politics. He was a member of the National Assembly in the late-1990s. He was a Pride of Performance recipient as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



