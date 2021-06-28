Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Culture
Entertainment
Watch: Netflix releases animated Resident Evil web show trailer

Infinite Darkness will be streamed from July 8 this year

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming animated web show based on the popular film and video game franchise Resident Evil.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will see central characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield teaming up to investigate a zombie outbreak.

Toshiyuki Morikawa will deliver Leon’s dialogues in Japanese while Nick Apostolides will do it in English. 

Yūko Kaida and Stephanie Panisello will deliver Claire’s dialogue in Japanese and English, respectively. 

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is produced by Tokyopop, will release on July 8, 2021.

Resident Evil’s universe has been created by video game company Capcom. It has seven live-action films and 13 videos games in total.

MOST READ
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video
People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly
Kurulus: Osman’s season two finale gets mixed reactions
 
 
 
 
 
