Watch: Netflix releases animated Resident Evil web show trailer

Infinite Darkness will be streamed from July 8 this year

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming animated web show based on the popular film and video game franchise Resident Evil.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will see central characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield teaming up to investigate a zombie outbreak.

Toshiyuki Morikawa will deliver Leon’s dialogues in Japanese while Nick Apostolides will do it in English.

Yūko Kaida and Stephanie Panisello will deliver Claire’s dialogue in Japanese and English, respectively.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is produced by Tokyopop, will release on July 8, 2021.

Resident Evil’s universe has been created by video game company Capcom. It has seven live-action films and 13 videos games in total.

