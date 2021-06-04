Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Imran Abbas hang out with ‘Hunza bacha party’

Children are fans of him and Ayeza Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Actor Imran Abbas has shared a vlog on his trip to Hunza where he was taken by surprise when the valley’s children instantly recognised him.

The video, posted on Thursday, has been viewed over 200,000 times. Imran stops by to have a chat with children in uniforms, who say Imran’s name merrily when he asks them if they know it. Imran said he was glad to know that these children were well informed.

“Every child in Pakistan recognises you,” Imran remarked. “What else do you want?”

When asked if they have seen any of Imran’s dramas, the children responded with “Sehr wala,” referring to Ayeza Khan’s character in Thoda sa Haq (2019).

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

