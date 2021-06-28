Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast

Actor Ayesha Omar shared a clip of her dancing with Bulbulay cast members Mehmood Aslam and Aijaz Aslam on Instagram.

In the video, the trio was seen wearing kurtas, pyjamas and chappals.

She wrote that it was “totally coincidental” that they were wearing the same kind of clothes.

The sitcom sees a family of four finding themselves in tricky situations due to their own doings.

The show stars Nabeel Zafar, Mehmood Aslam, Hina Dalpazeer Khan and Ayesha Omar Khan in leading roles.

Nabeel and Mehmood play father-son by their same names. Hina portrays Momo, who is married to Mehmood. She suffers from memory loss.

Ayesha plays Nabeel’s wife Khoobsurat. Her efforts to warn the family of the consequences go in vain each time.

Aijaz makes guest appearance as the ghost of Momo’s first husband Rosho.

