Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Vin Diesel shows Dwayne Johnson ‘tough love’

Rumours of feud between Fast and Furious franchise

Posted: Jun 23, 2021
Posted: Jun 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: Universal Pictures/Online

Actor Mark Sinclair, also known as Vin Diesel, has admitted that he showed fellow actor and WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson “tough love” throughout the Fast and Furious franchise, USA Today has reported.

Sinclair was associated with the first film in the franchise for the character of Dominic Toretto. Dwayne Johnson made his entry in the Fast Five as Luke Hobbs.

Reports of a squabble between the stars made the rounds when Dwayne called out an unnamed member of the cast.   

Tyrese Gibson, who provides comic relief as Roman Pearce, blamed the WWE star for Fast 9’s delay.

Sinclair clarified that matters may have been blown out of proportion but this was not his co-star’s intention. The producer went on to say that Fast and Furious was his brand to save.

He said that playing Hobbs had been a tough nut to crack and his approach of tough love was meant to help portray the character to perfection.

The producer said that perfecting the character took a lot of time, adding that he would do everything to make his creation work.

Diesel confessed that he wanted to associate The Rock with the franchise because of his wrestling background. He said that the film’s makers wanted to introduce a character who would catch everyone by surprise. 

Sinclair is proud he managed to create a character who could hit like a ton of bricks.

Dwayne Johnson Vin Diesel
 
