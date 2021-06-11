Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Ushna Shah opens up on gender discrimination in showbiz

Says demanding women are ‘problematic’, men aren’t

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah has shared a screenshot of an old interview in which she talked about how men and women are treated differently.

“I said what I said,” Ushna wrote to show that she still stands by her words.

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

The actor gave this interview last year to Something Haute. She said that no matter how a woman behaves, the connotations attached to her are always negative. 

“If I’m demanding or I want everything on time, or another woman with me wants something, their name is taken a bit negatively. We are ‘bossy’ and ‘shrill’,” she said.

But if a man’s behaviour is five times worse, Ushna added, he is never called problematic, but “senior”.

Many women actors, including Saba Bukhari and Faryal Mehmood, have shared their experiences with gender discrimination and sexual harassment in the industry. They have accused, without naming, certain directors and producers of asking for sexual favours in return for work.

Hania Aamir was trolled last week for raising voice against cyberbullying and harassment. Many people trivialised the point she wanted to get across through her posts and turned it into a debate about her former relationship with singer Asim Azhar. Celebrities, including Fahad Mustafa, called the trolling “disgusting”, and said women actors ought to be respected.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gender discrimination Showbiz ushna shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Sana Khan shuts down troll mocking her hijab
Sana Khan shuts down troll mocking her hijab
Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel
Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.