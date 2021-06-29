Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali

Sajal Ali became a top trend on Twitter with actor Wahaj Ali after their fashion film went viral on Monday.

Soon after the video was shared by Cross Stitch, it took social media by storm for more than its traditional outfits and appealing visuals.

People called Sajal and Wahaj their “dream pair” and wondered what is stopping directors from casting the two together in dramas and films.

sajal & wahaj would look so good on-screen 😭♥️ pretty please cast them 😭 https://t.co/tRc63KXFPW — m. 🤍 (@GirlBerryman) June 23, 2021

REPEAT AFTER ME :



FANGIRILING IS GOOD. OBSESSION IS NOT. — Sam's Day 🎈 (@Aditiitweets) June 28, 2021

“I always wanted them to do a project together and finally they are here!” a fan commented.

Sajal×Wahaj!!



I always wanted them to do a project together and FINALLY they are here!!🤧#SajalAly #WahajAli pic.twitter.com/mAeO0a1vdf — магуам|Baymee Stan! (@maryam_sayxx) June 2, 2021

Sajal x wahaj x cross stitch full video is up and it's so so so beautiful, omg 😭♥️ — A سے Anza (@Anzayyyyy) June 28, 2021

Wahaj and Sajal ki chemistry is just killing me…those little stares and glares, twirls and chases are absolute fireeee! 🔥🔥🔥 — Jiya 🦋 🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@_Jaweria_) June 28, 2021

Many people thanked the brand for bringing Sajal and Wahaj on the screen. One fan even called the film a “pre-birthday gift”.

Cross-stitch Sajal×Wahaj shoot will be come on 1st July!! 😭



My pre birthday gift is here!!💃 — магуам|Baymee Stan! (@maryam_sayxx) June 24, 2021

[GROUP PICTURE] Sajal and Wahaj with team of Cross Stitch 💖 pic.twitter.com/PSl97tUWiV — Sajal Aly Updates (@UpdatesAly) June 2, 2021

[BTS | 📸] Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali for Cross Stich's new campaign! pic.twitter.com/I4gpq5npaQ — Sajal Aly Updates (@UpdatesAly) June 2, 2021

Sajal had uploaded two photos from the shoot last week, both of which received praise from across the border. Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi was in awe of Sajal’s looks and called her “haseena”.

Sajal’s cross border romance series Dhoop ki Deewar, starring Ahad Raza Mir, attracted widespread acclaim upon its premiere on ZEE5. It is the couple’s first project since their marriage.