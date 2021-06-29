Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Twitter wants to see more of Sajal, Wahaj Ali

Their fashion film has gone viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Sajal Ali became a top trend on Twitter with actor Wahaj Ali after their fashion film went viral on Monday.

Soon after the video was shared by Cross Stitch, it took social media by storm for more than its traditional outfits and appealing visuals.

People called Sajal and Wahaj their “dream pair” and wondered what is stopping directors from casting the two together in dramas and films.

“I always wanted them to do a project together and finally they are here!” a fan commented.

Many people thanked the brand for bringing Sajal and Wahaj on the screen. One fan even called the film a “pre-birthday gift”.

Sajal had uploaded two photos from the shoot last week, both of which received praise from across the border. Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi was in awe of Sajal’s looks and called her “haseena”.

Sajal’s cross border romance series Dhoop ki Deewar, starring Ahad Raza Mir, attracted widespread acclaim upon its premiere on ZEE5. It is the couple’s first project since their marriage.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sajal Ali Wahaj Ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Hareem Shah confirms marriage with a PPP leader
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Minal Khan releases her engagement video
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
Watch: Ayesha Omar dances with Bulbulay cast
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
When Sushmita Sen wowed Karachi with Urdu poetry
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Dhoop ki Deewar premiere takes Twitter by storm
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Juggun Kazim’s house has a special feature for the elderly
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Films to add to your watch list when cinemas reopen
Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video
Danish Taimoor just got featured in Cristiano Ronaldo’s video
People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly
People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.