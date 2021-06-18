Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint

Kashif tricked Engin Altan into shooting, but didn't pay him

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

TikToker Kashif Zameer was arrested on fraud charges Thursday after Turkish actor Engin Altan filed a complaint against him. 

The FIR was registered at the Racecourse police station in Lahore. Kashif invited Engin to Pakistan to shoot for his Chaudhry Group of Companies, but no payments were made to him, it says. When Engin demanded the remuneration, Kashif called the contract off.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani ordered immediate action after a letter was sent by the Turkish Embassy to the Punjab home department. When the CIA police conducted a raid in Iqbal Town, Kashif posed himself as a government officer.

The police seized weapons and a private vehicle with a green number plate and a blue protocol light from his residence. Another FIR was registered against Kashif at the Nishtar Town police station. 

The TikToker met Engin in Turkey before he came to Pakistan, and gifted him a ring worth Rs6 million. The actor arrived in Pakistan in December 2020 on a two-day visit.

Soon after, reports started circulating of Kashif being involved in several crimes, with eight cases already filed against him.

Engin played the lead in popular historical series Diliris: Ertugrul.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Engin Altan Ertugrul kashif zameer TikToker
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the 'rudest' actor
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.