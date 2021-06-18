TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint

TikToker Kashif Zameer was arrested on fraud charges Thursday after Turkish actor Engin Altan filed a complaint against him.

The FIR was registered at the Racecourse police station in Lahore. Kashif invited Engin to Pakistan to shoot for his Chaudhry Group of Companies, but no payments were made to him, it says. When Engin demanded the remuneration, Kashif called the contract off.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani ordered immediate action after a letter was sent by the Turkish Embassy to the Punjab home department. When the CIA police conducted a raid in Iqbal Town, Kashif posed himself as a government officer.

The police seized weapons and a private vehicle with a green number plate and a blue protocol light from his residence. Another FIR was registered against Kashif at the Nishtar Town police station.

The TikToker met Engin in Turkey before he came to Pakistan, and gifted him a ring worth Rs6 million. The actor arrived in Pakistan in December 2020 on a two-day visit.

Soon after, reports started circulating of Kashif being involved in several crimes, with eight cases already filed against him.

Engin played the lead in popular historical series Diliris: Ertugrul.

