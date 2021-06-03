Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away

Ibrahim Qadri has 1.3m followers on TikTok

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Scroll.in

Ibrahim Qadri, a lookalike of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has taken social media by storm.

Ibrahim has over 40,000 followers on Instagram. He posts videos imitating Shah Rukh and performing to his popular songs, as well as recreating scenes from Shah Rukh’s hit movies.

Ibrahim’s account features captions in Hindi, which shows that he belongs to India. He has 1.3 million followers on TikTok. 

Ibrahim Qadri on left (collage: SAMAA Digital)

This is not the first time a Shah Rukh Khan doppelgänger has gone viral. The star has a number of lookalikes both in Pakistan and India. 

Last week, internet found actor Aiman Khan’s lookalike too. Women bearing striking resemblances to Iqra Aziz, Sadaf Kanwal and Hania Aamir have surprised people.

