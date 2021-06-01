Tuesday, June 1, 2021  | 19 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Syed Jibran under fire for comments on Imran Abbas

Imran was upset after internet hitched him to Urwa Hocane

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Syed Jibran

Syed Jibran is receiving criticism for his frivolous comments on Imran Abbas’ post in which he called out content creators spreading misinformation. 

“Alizeh, Saboor, Ushna, Urwa, chaar hogayen. I guess sharai quota pura hogaya tera,” Jibran said, referring to polygamy in Islam that allows a man to keep four wives at a time.

Photo: Facebook/Imran Abbas
Photo: Facebook/Imran Abbas
Photo: Facebook/Imran Abbas

Jibran’s banter with writer Saji Gul didn’t sit well with a number of people, who called the two out for trivialising a serious problem. 

Photo: Galaxy Lollywood
Photo: Galaxy Lollywood

On Saturday, Imran posted a photo that announced his marriage to Urwa Hocane, his fourth internet marriage since January 2021. He called it “shameful” to link him with women actors who are his friends and requested followers to unsubscribe from misleading YouTube channels and Facebook pages to give such bloggers a taste of their own medicine.

“Don’t these bloggers have anything else to do?” Imran wondered. “Or they think that I’ve got nothing else to do?”

Last week, Ushna Shah too shared a photo showing herself and Imran getting married. It was a screenshot taken from a YouTube video which was posted by Tellyexpress on March 18. Imran reshared her post and joked that the two had forgotten to tell each other about their marriage.  

He has called for, however, an action against content creators spreading fake news this time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
criticism Imran Abbas marriage Syed Jibran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Noor Bukhari ‘scared’ after fan finds her house through Instagram
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Fact-check: Have Imran Abbas, Ushna Shah divorced?
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
Watch: Netflix releases first look of Money Heist season five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.