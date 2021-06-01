Syed Jibran under fire for comments on Imran Abbas

Syed Jibran is receiving criticism for his frivolous comments on Imran Abbas’ post in which he called out content creators spreading misinformation.

“Alizeh, Saboor, Ushna, Urwa, chaar hogayen. I guess sharai quota pura hogaya tera,” Jibran said, referring to polygamy in Islam that allows a man to keep four wives at a time.

Photo: Facebook/Imran Abbas

Jibran’s banter with writer Saji Gul didn’t sit well with a number of people, who called the two out for trivialising a serious problem.

Photo: Galaxy Lollywood

On Saturday, Imran posted a photo that announced his marriage to Urwa Hocane, his fourth internet marriage since January 2021. He called it “shameful” to link him with women actors who are his friends and requested followers to unsubscribe from misleading YouTube channels and Facebook pages to give such bloggers a taste of their own medicine.

“Don’t these bloggers have anything else to do?” Imran wondered. “Or they think that I’ve got nothing else to do?”

Last week, Ushna Shah too shared a photo showing herself and Imran getting married. It was a screenshot taken from a YouTube video which was posted by Tellyexpress on March 18. Imran reshared her post and joked that the two had forgotten to tell each other about their marriage.

He has called for, however, an action against content creators spreading fake news this time.

