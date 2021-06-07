Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Entertainment

Singer SB John dies at the age of 87

He was being treated at a Karachi hospital

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago

Pakistani singer Sunny Benjamin John breathed his last at a private hospital in Karachi after losing battle to a prolonged sickness on Sunday.

The Karachi-based singer was born in 1934. He started his career from Radio Pakistan after which he lent his voice to many films as a playback singer. He rose to popularity in 1959 after his song Tu Jo Nahi Hai topped charts.

He was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2011 for his to the Pakistani music industry.

According to his family members, he will be laid to rest after his son returns from Sweden.

RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

