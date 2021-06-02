Signing Veere Di Wedding was best decision: Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor says that working in Veere Di Wedding was her “best decision”.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star said this on Instagram Tuesday, which marked three years since the film’s release.

“The best decision I took,” the 40-year-old star wrote. “Such a cool film.”

Photo Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Veere Di Wedding was about four friends who looked to rediscover themselves through different relationships. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania played the lead roles.

The film came under spot light for its bold portrayal of women in the society.

The actor is currently spending time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons.

She will star in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film, slated for release in December 2021, is an adaptation of Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.