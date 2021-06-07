Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn

Actor Sonya Hussyn has cleared the air about her recent interview with cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sonya and Malik appeared on Ahsan Khan’s Eid special show where the cricketer recalled the time he met Sonya’s family.

“My mother asked if Shoaib was single when he met her for the first time,” the actor said. The interview went viral on social media after which Hussain posted an explanation on her Instagram story.

Photo: Instagram story/Sonya Hussain

“I can bet most girls get these remarks from their mothers whenever they introduce a decent guy to them,” she said, “my parents did not even know if Shoaib was a cricketer when he met them for the first time.”

The actor said that things that are said on these shows should not be taken out of context. “Shoaib is one of my few best buddies,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.