Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Punjabi Titanic’ leaves fans in fits

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra never fail to entertain followers with their social media antics and “Punjabi Titanic” is proof of just that.

“That crazy Punjabi couple from the Titanic is back,” Raj wrote. He shared the iconic “I’m flying” scene from Titanic, but it was neither Rose (Kate Winslet) nor Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the bow of Titanic, but deepfaked Shilpa and Raj. Diljit Dosanjh is belting out strong Punjabi vocals in the background while the couple open their arms wide and feel the air.

Raj has uploaded a number of deepfaked scenes from other popular Hollywood movies as well, including Iron Man, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Aquaman.

Raj’s followers have praised his editing skills, flooding the comments sections with laughing emojis.

Deepfake uses a form of artificial intelligence to create fake photos and videos, allowing unskilled users to replace faces of the subjects. According to a report by The Guardian, deepfake is being weaponised for revenge porn, fraud, fake news, etc.

