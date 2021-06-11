Shehzad Roy lauds qulfi seller for his unique style

Singer Shehzad Roy was impressed by the way a qulfi vendor was calling the people to buy it.

Roy shared a video of the vendor selling qulfi by singing a song on Twitter and Instagram.

Amazed by what he heard, he said it was fun.

Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha کھاۓ بغیر مزا آ گیا pic.twitter.com/YJeimzhboJ — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 10, 2021

He asked where was the vendor from. A Twitter follower replied he hailed from Sahiwal.

Please share if you know this Qulfi walay bhai…. I am looking for him — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 11, 2021

Sahiwal main milein gai chacha — M.Ammar Iqbal Thakur (@MAmmarIqbalThak) June 11, 2021

People appreciated his unique style of selling in the comments section.

Roy is vocal on many social issues such as child abuse and labour. He has served as a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

He is the founder of Zindagi Trust, which aims to improve the quality of education in the country. He has been working to bring reforms in public schools.

Roy was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2018 for his public service to the country and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2015.

