Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Shehzad Roy lauds qulfi seller for his unique style

Shares his video on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram

Singer Shehzad Roy was impressed by the way a qulfi vendor was calling the people to buy it.

Roy shared a video of the vendor selling qulfi by singing a song on Twitter and Instagram.

Amazed by what he heard, he said it was fun.

He asked where was the vendor from. A Twitter follower replied he hailed from Sahiwal.

People appreciated his unique style of selling in the comments section.

Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram
Photo Courtesy: officialshehzadroy/Instagram

Roy is vocal on many social issues such as child abuse and labour. He has served as a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

He is the founder of Zindagi Trust, which aims to improve the quality of education in the country. He has been working to bring reforms in public schools.

Roy was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2018 for his public service to the country and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2015.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shehzad Roy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
qulfi seller, shehzad roy, shehzad roy education, shehzad roy qulfi, shehzad roy family, shehzad roy wife, shehzad roy age,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Sana Khan shuts down troll mocking her hijab
Sana Khan shuts down troll mocking her hijab
Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel
Fawad Khan to star in Disney’s Ms Marvel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.