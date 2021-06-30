Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy upset with Sonya Hussyn for ‘dissing’ Mahira Khan

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker, has responded to Sonya Hussyn’s comments on Mahira Khan’s 2017 Bollywood movie Raees.

“Don’t think you’ll ever be Mahira Khan so you won’t ever get to say no,” Sharmeen commented on Grazia magazine’s post.

“Don’t diss other women in the industry, [it] reflects poorly on you and your upbringing.”

Photo: Instagram/Graziapk

A clip from an old interview of Sonya Hussyn resurfaced this week. The actor had appeared on The After the Moon Show in 2018 with singer Asim Azhar. It was hosted by Yasir Hussain.

Asked which film (Verna, Raees or Ho Mann Jahaan) Sonya wouldn’t do if she were Mahira Khan, Sonya picked Raees.

“It has never been my dream to work with Shah Rukh Khan,” Sonya said.

“I believe your character should be such that you stand out, not just a side character to the hero. I would never do that.”

Raees marked Mahira’s debut in Bollywood. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action film.

