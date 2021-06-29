Tuesday, June 29, 2021  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan’s new movie is about immigration: report

Taapsee Pannu play the female lead in social comedy film

Posted: Jun 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: AFP

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is working on a social comedy project which highlights immigration issue, News18 has reported.

The film, whose title is yet to be disclosed, is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

It will roll out from September this year to January 22, 2022.

Taapsee Pannu will play the female lead opposite Shahrukh. It is not the first time that the duo has come onboard for a project.

Shahrukh had produced Baadla, which also saw her cast with Amitabh Bachchan in leading roles.

The thriller movie was produced under his production company named Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shahrukh Khan
 

 

 

