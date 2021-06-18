Saudi-Japanese movie tells the tale of defending Makkah against Abraha

An Arabian language historical fantasy film has been released which tells the story of a man and a small army who confront Abraha and his invading army, as he advances towards Makkah to destroy the holy Kaaba.

Al Rehlat (The Journey) is a Japanese-Saudi Arabian animated flick that has been directed by Shizuno Kobun.

The cast includes Yûichi Nakamura, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kotono Mitsuish, Kazuya Nakai, Takaya Kuroda, and Tôru Furuya.

The film is co-produced by Toei Animation and Manga Productions. The latter is associated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK Foundation.

لكل منّا شيء يحميه.

العرض الترويجي للفيلم السعودي الياباني #فيلم_الرحلة

يعرض في صيف ٢٠٢١ بصالات السينما. #مانجا_للإنتاج pic.twitter.com/ymYo6GFWb0 — Manga Productions شركة مانجا للإنتاج (@manga_prd) February 25, 2021

The film, which has a running time of 110 minutes, has been filmed with the help of DX4 technology.

It has hit the screens in several countries namely United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, and Iraq as well. It will be released in Japan next week.

The first look of the film got 30 million views across the world.

