Friday, June 18, 2021  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Saudi-Japanese movie tells the tale of defending Makkah against Abraha

Al Rehlat has been made with DX4 technology

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: manga_prd/Twitter

An Arabian language historical fantasy film has been released which tells the story of a man and a small army who confront Abraha and his invading army, as he advances towards Makkah to destroy the holy Kaaba.

Al Rehlat (The Journey) is a Japanese-Saudi Arabian animated flick that has been directed by Shizuno Kobun.

The cast includes Yûichi Nakamura, Hiroshi Kamiya, Kotono Mitsuish, Kazuya Nakai, Takaya Kuroda, and Tôru Furuya.

The film is co-produced by Toei Animation and Manga Productions. The latter is associated with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK Foundation.

The film, which has a running time of 110 minutes, has been filmed with the help of DX4 technology.

It has hit the screens in several countries namely United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, and Iraq as well. It will be released in Japan next week.

The first look of the film got 30 million views across the world.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Al Rehlat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the 'rudest' actor
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.