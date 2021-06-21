Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir

Couple confirmed the news on Instagram

Posted: Jun 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: falakshabir1/Instagram

Falak Shabbir announced last Sunday that his wife Sarah Khan is expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram which revealed that they would soon be welcoming the baby.

“’It is He who forms you in the wombs as He wills, there is no god but He: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE’ – Quran|Al Imran 3:6,” Falak wrote. “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,” he added.

Photo Courtesy: falakshabir1/Instagram

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir got married in July last year.

