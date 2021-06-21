Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir

Falak Shabbir announced last Sunday that his wife Sarah Khan is expecting their first child.

The couple shared the news on Instagram which revealed that they would soon be welcoming the baby.

“’It is He who forms you in the wombs as He wills, there is no god but He: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE’ – Quran|Al Imran 3:6,” Falak wrote. “ALHAMDULLIAH we’re expecting our first child. Remember us in your prayers. MASHALLAH,” he added.

Photo Courtesy: falakshabir1/Instagram

Photo Courtesy: falakshabir1/Instagram

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir got married in July last year.