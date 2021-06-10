Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Sanam Jung thanks husband for being the best father, son

Responds to his post on Instagram

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
Photo Courtesy: jung_sanam/Instagram

Actor Sanam Jung’s wrote a heartfelt message for her husband Syed Abdul Qassam Jafri.

The celebrity posted a picture of them together on Instagram in which she thanked him for fulfilling his family responsibilities towards her parents, sisters and daughter Alaya.

The couple got married back in January 2016. They welcomed their daughter in November of the same year.

Sanam, in a talk show hosted by co-actor Ahsan Khan, said that the rumors of their divorce began making rounds when social media users remarked that they don’t see him in her pictures, while some stated that they had already split.

In her clarification, the actor said that Qassam was working overseas and they were waiting to shift abroad.

She added that her family members were concerned when they received phone calls over the matter.

Sanam Jung, Sanam Jung husband, Sanam Jung marriage, Sanam Jung divorce, Sanam Jung age,
 

