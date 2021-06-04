Friday, June 4, 2021  | 22 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Sana Khan shuts down troll mocking her hijab

She quit Bollywood for Islam last year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sana Khan

Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan has snapped back at a troll who questioned why Sana even received an education when she eventually had to cover herself.

“What’s the point of your education when you had to stay indoors in a veil like everyone else?” the troll commented.

On Thursday, Sana posted a photo on Instagram showing herself in a hijab and a translated verse from the Quran on rise and fall. It was appreciated by many of her followers, but a few were quick to pass snide remarks on her clothing choices.

Photo: Instagram/Sana Khan

“My brother,” Sana responded to the troll. “If, despite wearing a veil, I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and a husband, what more [do] I want? And [I] have completed my education, too.”

Sana Khan quit Bollywood for Islam in 2020. She was married to Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20 the same year. 

Sana is not the only Bollywood actor who bade Bollywood farewell for religious reasons. In April, model Saqib Khan announced he wouldn’t be taking up any modelling or acting assignments as he was “going astray”.

National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim, who starred as Aamir Khan’s daughter in Dangal, quit acting at age 18, saying that it “threatened” her relation with Islam.

