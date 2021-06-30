Sajal, Syra, Yumna come together for Humayun Saeed, ISPR’s next

Humayun Saeed has roped in five leading women actors for his upcoming project in association with the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Presenting the women of steel,” said Humayun Saeed’s wife, one of the four producers. “Meet the fierce and brilliantly talented cast of Sinf-e-Aahan.”

She shared a photo showing Sajal Ali, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan all in green shalwar kameez. Their dupattas were printed with the project’s title and crescents and stars. Humayun Saeed and director Nadeem Baig stood on either side of the ladies, sporting white kurtas.

Sinf-e-Aahan has been written by Umera Ahmed, whose cross border romance series Dhoop ki Deewar is being streamed on ZEE5, starring Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir. The writer had said, in response to criticism for Dhoop ki Deewar, that she was working on a serial for the ISPR, but didn’t give away the title. It will start airing in September this year on ARY Digital. Shahzad Nasib and Sana Shahnawaz are producing it as well.

The most popular serial by the ISPR in recent times is Ehd-e-Wafa (2019). It featured Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Wahaj Ali, Alizeh Shah, among others. Ehd-eWafa was written by Mustafa Afridi and aired on HUM TV.

