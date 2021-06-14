Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video

Actor Sajal Ali is expected to star in the video of Atif Aslam’s upcoming song Rafta Rafta.

Reports started circulating of Sajal being part of Rafta Rafta after a screenshot showing herself and Atif went viral. There has been no confirmation from either of the two.

Sajal is gearing up for her cross-border series Dhoop ki Dewaar, starring opposite her husband and actor Ahad Raza Mir. It will be released on the online streaming portal ZEE5.

Its plot revolves around two lovers from India and Pakistan and highlights what families on both sides of the border have to go through during a war.

Dhoop ki Deewar will be Sajal and Ahad’s first project together since their marriage.

Atif Aslam roped in a number of stars for his last single Raat as well. They included Mansha Pasha, Syra Yousuf and model Kiran Malik. It was released in February.

