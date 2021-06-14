Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video

They are are reportedly shooting in Skardu

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Sajal Ali

Actor Sajal Ali is expected to star in the video of Atif Aslam’s upcoming song Rafta Rafta.

Reports started circulating of Sajal being part of Rafta Rafta after a screenshot showing herself and Atif went viral. There has been no confirmation from either of the two.

Sajal is gearing up for her cross-border series Dhoop ki Dewaar, starring opposite her husband and actor Ahad Raza Mir. It will be released on the online streaming portal ZEE5.

Its plot revolves around two lovers from India and Pakistan and highlights what families on both sides of the border have to go through during a war. 

Dhoop ki Deewar will be Sajal and Ahad’s first project together since their marriage.

Atif Aslam roped in a number of stars for his last single Raat as well. They included Mansha Pasha, Syra Yousuf and model Kiran Malik. It was released in February.  

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Atif Aslam music video Sajal Ali Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.