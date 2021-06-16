Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response

Series will be released on June 25

The trailer for Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s highly awaited web series Dhoop ki Deewar was released on Tuesday, instantly becoming a top trend on Twitter.

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha taught us about heart over hate,” announced ZEE5, an online streaming portal. “Dhoop ki Deewar is taking it forward on June 25.”

Gadar Ek Prem Katha is a 2001 Bollywood period drama starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. It follows the story of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim woman during the Partition.

The plot of Dhoop ki Deewar revolves around two lovers from Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two states. “Will fate bring them together or their future be decided by the border?”

The trailer opens with clashes along the Line of Control as well as the characters watching a Pakistan-India cricket match. Ahad plays Vishal and Sajal Sara.

The series is the couple’s first project together since their marriage.

It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. Dhoop ki Deewar will be available for streaming from June 25.

