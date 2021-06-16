Wednesday, June 16, 2021  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response

Series will be released on June 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: ZEE5/YouTube

The trailer for Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s highly awaited web series Dhoop ki Deewar was released on Tuesday, instantly becoming a top trend on Twitter.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha taught us about heart over hate,” announced ZEE5, an online streaming portal. “Dhoop ki Deewar is taking it forward on June 25.”

Gadar Ek Prem Katha is a 2001 Bollywood period drama starring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol. It follows the story of a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with a Muslim woman during the Partition.

The plot of Dhoop ki Deewar revolves around two lovers from Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two states. “Will fate bring them together or their future be decided by the border?” 

The trailer opens with clashes along the Line of Control as well as the characters watching a Pakistan-India cricket match. Ahad plays Vishal and Sajal Sara.

The series is the couple’s first project together since their marriage. 

It is written by Umera Ahmad and directed by Haseeb Hassan. Dhoop ki Deewar will be available for streaming from June 25.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir Dhoop Ki Deewar India Pakistan Sajal Ali Sajal Aly web series
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
When Riz Ahmed replaced Fawad Khan in The Reluctant Fundamentalist
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.