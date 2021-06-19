Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban

Umera Ahmed says ISPR 'okayed' the content

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: ZEE5Premium/Twitter

Dhoop ki Deewar, a Pakistani web series on cross-border romance, has been facing calls for ban since the release of its trailer.

Dhoop ki Deewar is not about the Kashmir crisis,” said writer Umera Ahmed in a series of posts in response to criticism. “And if it mentions Kashmir, it is by location because most of our soldiers [Pakistani and Indian] are fighting each other along the Line of Control.” Umera holds the same views as other Pakistanis when it comes to Kashmir that it should be resolved at the United Nations, she added.

The trailer for Dhoop ki Deewar was released on June 14 and received an overwhelming response on social media. It stars Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza in the lead, marking their first project together since their marriage.

The plot of Dhoop ki Deewar revolves around two lovers from Pakistan and India amid rising tensions between the two states. The trailer opens with clashes along the Line of Control and a Pakistan-India cricket match. Ahad plays Vishal and Sajal Sara.

But calls to ban the series topped Twitter trends a day after the trailer was unveiled, and several allegations, including of betrayal and disregarding the Two Nation Theory, were levelled against Umera Ahmed. Many people are accusing her of producing content for Indian channels for “more money”.

“When I started working on Dhoop ki Deewar in 2019, I sent the story to the Inter-Services Public Relations,” the novelist said. “I asked the team for its evaluation so that I would edit out anything objectionable in the story.”

The ISPR not only “okayed” the content, but invited Umera to a meeting in Rawalpindi and told her that their stance about Pakistan-India relations is the same that both countries should come together for a dialogue.

Dhoop ki Deewar has been directed by Haseeb Hassan. It will be available for streaming on Zindagi by ZEE5 on June 25. Umera has said that once the series has streams internationally, it will be aired on Pakistani news channels. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir ban Dhoop Ki Deewar Kashmir Sajal Ali Umera Ahmed web series
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the 'rudest' actor
Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Yasir Hussain chooses between Nausheen Shah, Naseeruddin Shah
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Kareena Kapoor criticized over demanding high fees for mythology film
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar trailer receives overwhelming response
Marriage isn't the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Watch: Pakistan game show icon Tariq Aziz’s first PTV announcement
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor's complaint
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
Zara designer under fire for calling Palestine supporters ‘ignorant, violent’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.