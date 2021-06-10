Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Saheefa Jabbar warns followers against ‘fortune tellers’

Calls for scammers to be reported

Posted: Jun 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Saheefa Jabbar

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has warned followers not to be fooled by people who promise them profits online.

“My dear social media users,” Saheefa wrote. “Beware of the accounts like ‘earn from home’ or ‘know your future’ in the comments section.”

Photo: Instagram/Saheefa Jabbar Khattak

The actor said that those pretending to be palmists tell people vague things about how one goes through pain and what can make one happy. “Beta, aj kal kaun uljhan mein nahin hain?” Saheefa remarked, taking a jibe at the scammers (Dear, who’s not in a state of confusion these days?).

“Please, don’t transfer money to them and keep no contact,” Saheefa requested.

Saheefa has been vocal about many problems and doesn’t shy away from sharing her opinion. In April, she was trolled for selling her preloved clothes in a thrift sale. Saheefa responded to the criticism by urging other actors to declutter their wardrobe too and donate profits to those in need. 

She is known for expressing her disappointment with Ramazan transmissions as well for violating coronavirus SOPs.

