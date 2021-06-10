Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Rabia Anum calls Iman Ali ‘stupid’ over insensitive transgender remark

Iman was criticised for her views on body image

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: YouTube/ARY Digital

Actor and model Iman Ali’s interview with Vasay Chaudhry received severe backlash when a clip showing Iman equating the transgender people with ugliness went viral.

“Koi aisay stupid actors ka moo band karwado yaar,” Rabia said, sharing a screenshot of the clip (Someone please shut these stupid actors up).

Photo: Instagram/Rabia Anum

Iman talked at length about many things, including body image and life after marriage, on Ghabrana Mana Hai. But it was her views on her own looks that enraged many people. Iman said that people keep telling her that she is beautiful, but she doesn’t believe them.

“When I go in front of the mirror I say ‘they are lying’,” Iman remarked, adding that she will need to change her camera as she can never take her photos. The actor mimed taking selfies from different angles as she said repeatedly to a laughing audience, “Aye haye khusra.”

“Iman Ali now thinks ‘khusra’ is okay to use as a demeaning word,” said Rabia. “And these people are paid to be in these shows.”

The transgender people have been discrimnated against in Pakistan for a long time. They are subjected to harassment, violence, and excluded from education and employment. Although the Trans Protection Act 2018 calls for legal recognition of transgenders, there’s a lot that needs to be done to ensure their basic rights on the ground.   

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
iman ali Iman Aly Rabia Butt transgender comment
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Mathira doesn’t agree with Malala’s views on marriage
Mathira doesn’t agree with Malala’s views on marriage
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.