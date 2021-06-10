Rabia Anum calls Iman Ali ‘stupid’ over insensitive transgender remark

Actor and model Iman Ali’s interview with Vasay Chaudhry received severe backlash when a clip showing Iman equating the transgender people with ugliness went viral.

“Koi aisay stupid actors ka moo band karwado yaar,” Rabia said, sharing a screenshot of the clip (Someone please shut these stupid actors up).

Photo: Instagram/Rabia Anum

Iman talked at length about many things, including body image and life after marriage, on Ghabrana Mana Hai. But it was her views on her own looks that enraged many people. Iman said that people keep telling her that she is beautiful, but she doesn’t believe them.

“When I go in front of the mirror I say ‘they are lying’,” Iman remarked, adding that she will need to change her camera as she can never take her photos. The actor mimed taking selfies from different angles as she said repeatedly to a laughing audience, “Aye haye khusra.”

“Iman Ali now thinks ‘khusra’ is okay to use as a demeaning word,” said Rabia. “And these people are paid to be in these shows.”

The transgender people have been discrimnated against in Pakistan for a long time. They are subjected to harassment, violence, and excluded from education and employment. Although the Trans Protection Act 2018 calls for legal recognition of transgenders, there’s a lot that needs to be done to ensure their basic rights on the ground.

