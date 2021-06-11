Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral

Couple to tie the knot soon

Posted: Jun 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2021

The much-awaited pictures from the engagement of actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have gone viral on social media.

Minal shared a picture from the ceremony on her Instagram Story.

minal engagement

Her Aimen also shared a video of the venue on her story.

Later, a video of the couple sitting together went viral. It showed Minal wearing a pistachio-coloured suit, while Ahsan opted for an all-white ensemble.

minal khan engagement
Photo: Instagram

On Thursday, actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram shared their wedding card on Instagram.

“My heart belongs to you now forever,” Ahsan wrote for Minal, to which she responded by saying, “Forever and always.”

Ahsan and Minal were engaged in May. Their engagement was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.

The two have been together for nearly two years and confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day by exchanging rings.

Many celebrities, including model Mushk Kaleem and singer Aima Baig, congratulated the couple. Fans are showering Minal and Ahsan with love and prayers too.






 


