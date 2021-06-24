People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly has said that people take a liking towards the same negative characters which they criticize themselves.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the actor said that celebrities are frequently offered negative roles after their performances are well received.

She added that it is a way for them to release their inner feelings.

The actress said that she wanted to make the audience see her negative and positive side by playing an antagonist and protagonist in serials Fitrat and Mujhe Vida Kar.

Saboor claimed that she prefers working in those projects in which she can give her own input more than the director, irrespective of the roles offered.

The 26-year-old added that there is a need for director as playing positive or negative roles requires same amount of hard work.

Saboor said that directors take a laid-back attitude after asking celebrities to prove themselves as good actors.

