Thursday, June 24, 2021  | 13 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

People like negative characters they don’t support themselves: Saboor Aly

Actor says its a way to release their inside feelings

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Saboor Aly has said that people take a liking towards the same negative characters which they criticize themselves.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the actor said that celebrities are frequently offered negative roles after their performances are well received.

She added that it is a way for them to release their inner feelings.

The actress said that she wanted to make the audience see her negative and positive side by playing an antagonist and protagonist in serials Fitrat and Mujhe Vida Kar.

Saboor claimed that she prefers working in those projects in which she can give her own input more than the director, irrespective of the roles offered.  

The 26-year-old added that there is a need for director as playing positive or negative roles requires same amount of hard work.

Saboor said that directors take a laid-back attitude after asking celebrities to prove themselves as good actors.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Saboor Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saboor Aly dramas, Saboot Aly actress, Saboor Aly roles, Saboor Aly marriage, saboor aly programs, saboor aly dramas, saboor aly age,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
Sajal, Ahad’s Dhoop ki Deewar faces calls for ban
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor's complaint
TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested over Ertugrul actor’s complaint
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan to become a mother, confirms Falak Shabbir
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Crime Patrol actors arrested on theft charges
Barkha Dutt can’t stop gushing over Pakistani dramas
Barkha Dutt can’t stop gushing over Pakistani dramas
Javeria Saud's daughter gets creative with emerald hair
Javeria Saud’s daughter gets creative with emerald hair
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Anoushey Ashraf’s guide to leaving a toxic relationship
Famous Gujranwala YouTuber arrested for harassing women
Famous Gujranwala YouTuber arrested for harassing women
Hira Mani's husband is enjoyable like a watermelon
Hira Mani’s husband is enjoyable like a watermelon
Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali sing Allama Iqbal's Dua
Shadab Khan and Hassan Ali sing Allama Iqbal’s Dua
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.