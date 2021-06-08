Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away

Musician Farhad Humayun, who founded the band Overload, passed away on Tuesday.

Farhad was the son of actor Navid Shahzad and cricket commentator Shahzad Humayun.

The news was announced on the band’s official page early Tuesday.

“The magnificent Farhad Humayun left us for the stars this morning. Stoic in the face of challenges, uncompromising in his values, generous to a fault, witty as hell! Fadi was far too ahead of his time, both in spirit and art,” the post read.

Photo: Facebook/Farhad Humayun & Overload

The note didn’t mention the cause of the musician’s death. Farhad had revealed in 2018, however, that he had a brain tumour and that he found the world’s “greatest surgeon” to operate on him.

“He would want us to celebrate his life, so we request his family, friends and fans to honour him and say a prayer for him today. “We can almost hear him say these words by David Bowie: ‘I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring’. Godspeed our gentle giant and thank you for creating a Riot.”

A large number of Farhad’s fans have left comments on his posts on both Facebook and Instagram, mourning his death and recalling their memories associated with Farhad’s music.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

