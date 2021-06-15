Tuesday, June 15, 2021  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Osman Khalid will block people ‘spewing venom’ on his timeline

Actor won’t tolerate bigotry, racism

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Osman Khalid

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has threatened to block people who post hateful comments on his timeline.

“I have no patience for your racism and bigotry,” he said. “If you cannot engage in intelligent discourse, and find yourself spewing venom in my replies [or] mentions, I’ll block you.”

It is not clear if Osman has been offended with a particular post because he didn’t tag anyone in his tweet. “Wear that as a badge of pride.”

A debate on cyberbullying was started after Hania Aamir was trolled for both her video with Aashir Wajahat and a clip from Instagram live. A GIF tweeted by singer Asim Azhar had made things worse. The controversy divided social media and showbiz into celebrities supporting Hania and those defending Asim. 

Hania called for an action against cyberbullying and requested people to set an example with their actions while using social media.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
online hate Osman Khalid Butt racism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hania amir and asim azhar, asim azhar and hania amir, hania amir and asim azhar controversy, jannat mirza tik tok, bushra ansari jannat mirza, jannat mirza viral videos new, alizeh shah and feroze khan, yasir nawaz about alizeh shah, mera dil mera dushman, alizeh shah mera dil mera dushman, jannat mirza interview, samaa tv live, news headlines,pakistani celebrities, hania amir video viral live, hania amir live stream meme, jannat mirza video lek, jannat mirza new tiktok 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Imran Abbas calls picture with Shehnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan ‘memorable’
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan's engagement go viral
Pictures and videos from Minal Khan’s engagement go viral
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her 'Cobra'
Kubra Khan wants people to stop calling her ‘Cobra’
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
Not a Muslim, still wouldn’t wear revealing clothes: Sunita Marshall
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
What led to Jannat Mirza, Bushra Ansari’s ugly feud?
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam's new music video
Sajal Ali to star in Atif Aslam’s new music video
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
Maheen Ghani accuses Fahad Mustafa of double standards
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.