Osman Khalid will block people ‘spewing venom’ on his timeline

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has threatened to block people who post hateful comments on his timeline.

“I have no patience for your racism and bigotry,” he said. “If you cannot engage in intelligent discourse, and find yourself spewing venom in my replies [or] mentions, I’ll block you.”

It is not clear if Osman has been offended with a particular post because he didn’t tag anyone in his tweet. “Wear that as a badge of pride.”

A debate on cyberbullying was started after Hania Aamir was trolled for both her video with Aashir Wajahat and a clip from Instagram live. A GIF tweeted by singer Asim Azhar had made things worse. The controversy divided social media and showbiz into celebrities supporting Hania and those defending Asim.

Hania called for an action against cyberbullying and requested people to set an example with their actions while using social media.

