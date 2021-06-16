Omayr Waqar calls Sana Javed the ‘rudest’ actor

Hairstylist names stars he dreams of working with
Hairstylist Omayr Waqar has called Sana Javed the “rudest celebrity” he has worked with.
Omayr said this during an interactive session on Instagram. The audience should not get fooled by how she appears on television screen, he added.
He mentioned Kubra Khan, Ayeza Khan, Momal Sheikh and Saboor Aly as the most down-to-earth celebrities.
The stylist confessed that he dreams of working with Saba Qamar and Iqra Aziz.
He said he enjoys working with Syra Yousuf as she carries his looks well.
Omayr revealed that he could not attend the engagement of Minal Khan as he was not invited.
The stylist finds no problem in natural or artificial beauty as it’s an individual’s personal choice.