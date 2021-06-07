Monday, June 7, 2021  | 25 Shawwal, 1442
Nausheen Shah is ‘distancing herself from negativity’ in Gilgit-Baltistan

Actor shares pictures on Instagram

Posted: Jun 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: nausheenshah4/Instagram

Actor Nausheen Shah has said that people will experience beautiful things in their lives provided if they distance themselves from negativity.

The model-turned-actor gave the advice by sharing a picture of herself at Hunza Valley in Gilgit Baltistan.

She was enthralled by the beauty of Hunza.

The celebrity has starred in several successful projects in different genres such as comedy and romantic serials.

Nausheen made her film debut in Jhol in 2019.

The actor was embroiled in controversy when Yasir Hussain claimed that she showed up at his wedding without an invitation.

Nausheen, in her defence, asked why she would go to a wedding without being invited and remarked that Yasir has memory problems.

Following veteran and director Nadeem Baig’s revelation on the matter, Yasir threatened to leak the screenshots of his conversation with Nausheen, which would show her “begging to know the venue”.

He also criticised the media for raising the issue for ratings. “If I am wrong for speaking the truth, then people who are asking such questions are also wrong, people who are watching the channel are also wrong.”

He added, “stop this truth or dare or rapid-fire [rounds] for ratings.”

Nausheen Shah
 
