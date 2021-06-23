Nadia Jamil is ‘officially cancer free’

Actor Nadia Jamil announced that she has made a full recovery from cancer.

In April 2020, Nadia announced that she was diagnosed with a third stage tumor that was growing fast near her lymph nodes.

“Officially cancer free,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “All tests cancer clear. Shukar Alhamdolillah. Thank you ALL 4 your love, prayers & support.”

Nadia said that she underwent “brutal chemotherapy” which caused nerve damage to her feet. She went on to say that she will make it through that as well.

“It is my heart that feels full 2 the brim w gratitude & joy 4 every amazing blessing & gift the Creator exposes me 2,” she added.

