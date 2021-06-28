Minal Khan releases her engagement video

Minal Khan’s video of her engagement to Ahsan Moshin Ikram has racked up over half a million views in just hours.

“The most beautiful day of my life,” Minal said of her engagement, posting the video on Sunday. It shows her sharing moments of love with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and features Farhan Saeed’s Piyaar Sufiyana.

Minal and Ahsan were engaged in a private ceremony on June 11, 2021. She wore an embroidered teal green outfit and Ahsan chose an all white sherwani for the occasion by Humayun Alamgir. She had shared the invitation card on Instagram a day before, saying all of her fans were invited to the event.

Ahsan and Minal had their “baat pakki” ceremony in May. It was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.

Many celebrities, including model Mushk Kaleem and singer Aima Baig, congratulated the couple. Fans are showering the two with love and prayers too.

Minal and Ahsan have been together for nearly two years and confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day, by exchanging rings.

