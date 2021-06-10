Thursday, June 10, 2021  | 28 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Minal Khan invites 7m followers to her wedding

She was engaged to Ahsan Moshin last month

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared their wedding card on Instagram.

“My heart belongs to you now forever,” Ahsan wrote for Minal, to which she responded by saying, “Forever and always.”

Minal shared the same photo and wrote: “You’re invited.”

She has over seven million followers on Instagram.

Ahsan and Minal were engaged in May. Their engagement was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.

The two have been together for nearly two years and confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day by exchanging rings.

Many celebrities, including model Mushk Kaleem and singer Aima Baig, congratulated the couple. Fans are showering Minal and Ahsan with love and prayers too.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahsan Mohsin Minal Khan wedding card
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Twitter in meltdown over ‘indecent’ Hania Aamir video
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Feroze Khan defends Alizeh Shah after Yasir Nawaz criticises her
Hira Mani calls herself 'Katrina Kaif's mother'
Hira Mani calls herself ‘Katrina Kaif’s mother’
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Shoaib Malik is my best buddy: Sonya Hussyn
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Overload musician Farhad Humayun passes away
Asim Azhar's subtle retort after Hania Aamir's 'bitter ex' tweet
Asim Azhar’s subtle retort after Hania Aamir’s ‘bitter ex’ tweet
Won't move ahead if cared about everyone's opinions: Alizeh Shah
Won’t move ahead if cared about everyone’s opinions: Alizeh Shah
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
This Shah Rukh Khan lookalike will blow you away
Exclusive video: Jia Ali on meeting husband Imran Idrees
Exclusive video: Jia Ali on meeting husband Imran Idrees
Ghana Ali hits back at troll body shaming her husband
Ghana Ali hits back at troll body shaming her husband
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.