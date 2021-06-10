Minal Khan invites 7m followers to her wedding

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared their wedding card on Instagram.

“My heart belongs to you now forever,” Ahsan wrote for Minal, to which she responded by saying, “Forever and always.”

Minal shared the same photo and wrote: “You’re invited.”

She has over seven million followers on Instagram.

Ahsan and Minal were engaged in May. Their engagement was a simple and private affair, attended by family and close friends.

The two have been together for nearly two years and confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day by exchanging rings.

Many celebrities, including model Mushk Kaleem and singer Aima Baig, congratulated the couple. Fans are showering Minal and Ahsan with love and prayers too.

