Meera says lives of her family are under threat

Actor Irtiza Rubab, better known by her stage name Meera, has said that her family is not safe and their lives are under threat in Pakistan.

She said this at a press conference in Lahore alongside her mother and brother. There is a qabza mafia in the country that forcefully occupies lands and kills people, the actor said.

She asked for protection, saying that vehicles without registration plates keep moving around their house.

The actor said her relatives faced injustice and cruelty, adding that her mother was tortured.

She showed the picture of a suspect, Shahid, saying that he is a habitual offender.

The Baaji star said they would have been incurred losses, had the Lahore CCPO not taken action against the culprits.

