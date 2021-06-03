Mathira doesn’t agree with Malala’s views on marriage

A number of people are questioning activist Malala Yousufzai’s views on marriage with the British Vogue, including TV host Mathira.

“I love her cover for sure,” said Mathira. But she advised Malala to teach her generation about marriage and remarked that signing nikkah papers is not like “buying a plot”.

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

The Nobel laureate took social media by storm and won praise for featuring in the July 2021 issue of the British Vogue. One particular photo showing the activist in a red shalwar kameez with her blue dupatta floating against a black backdrop was widely shared on Twitter. Malala talked at length about women’s education and politics, but what attracted more attention were her views on marriage.

“I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” She admitted that her mother disagrees with her and tells her not to talk such about marriage. Malala remarked, however, that one changes with time.

“Being married is a blessing,” Mathira said. “Yes, sometimes marriages don’t work but it’s okay.”

Photo: Instagram/Mathira

Mathira said that although she is divorced, she will tie the knot again if she finds the right man.

This is not the first time Malala has featured in an international publication. In 2009 and 2013, she graced the cover of Time magazine, being named one of the world’s 100 most influential women.

