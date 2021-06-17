Thursday, June 17, 2021  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Marriage isn’t the only purpose of life: Kinza Hashmi

Actor says get married only if you want life partner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: kinzahashmi/Instagram

Actor Kinza Hashmi believes that marriage is nothing more than a chapter in a person’s life.

She made the remarks on the Mazedaar Show, hosted by Faizan Sheikh & Aadi Adeal Amjad on TV One.

“Marriage is just a part of life,” Hashmi said, when asked about her opinion. “It’s not the sole purpose of our lives.

“Get married when you feel that you need a life partner and you actually want someone in your life,” she added.

Celebrities have lately been discussing matrimony on social media. Their views on the institution have received mixed response from the public.

Earlier this month, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai became the centre of attention when she said she doesn’t understand why people have to get married.

Singer Ali Sethi backed the Nobel laureate but cleric Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and television star Mathira Mohammad opposed her views.

In a recent interview, actor Feroze Khan said he sees no problem in multiple marriages.

Kinza Hashmi
 
