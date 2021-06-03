Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan

Maria B has questioned why designers from across the border are being allowed to shoot their campaigns in Pakistan while Pakistani artists remain banned from working in India.

“If this is happening in Pakistan, why aren’t we allowed to do this in India?” Maria said, sharing photos that showed models dressed in lehengas, dancing.

“Shouldn’t we, as an industry, be reacting the same way as India is towards our designers and creators rather than a one-sided relationship?”

Photo: Instagram/Maria B (personal blog)

Maria was referring to the complete ban on Pakistani artists in India by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, after the 2019 Pulwama attack. Before this, Mahira Khan couldn’t promote her film Raees with Shahrukh Khan when actors were asked to leave India in the wake of the 2016 Uri attack.

Maria has questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives on the Kashmir crisis as well. PM Khan said that India’s unilateral decision to end Kashmir’s special status had made it Pakistan to resume trade with New Delhi.

Two weeks ago, Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena responded to Mahira Khan’s interview with Film Companion. Mahira had revealed that she was offered several OTT projects from India, but she couldn’t accept them for fear of backlash.

“We will not allow Mahira Khan or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or any other part of the country,” stated the MNS, according to Times of India.

