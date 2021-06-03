Thursday, June 3, 2021  | 21 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Maria B bashes Indian designer shoot in Pakistan

Questions ban on artists from Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Maria B

Maria B has questioned why designers from across the border are being allowed to shoot their campaigns in Pakistan while Pakistani artists remain banned from working in India.

“If this is happening in Pakistan, why aren’t we allowed to do this in India?” Maria said, sharing photos that showed models dressed in lehengas, dancing.

“Shouldn’t we, as an industry, be reacting the same way as India is towards our designers and creators rather than a one-sided relationship?” 

Photo: Instagram/Maria B (personal blog)

Maria was referring to the complete ban on Pakistani artists in India by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, after the 2019 Pulwama attack. Before this, Mahira Khan couldn’t promote her film Raees with Shahrukh Khan when actors were asked to leave India in the wake of the 2016 Uri attack.

Maria has questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives on the Kashmir crisis as well. PM Khan said that India’s unilateral decision to end Kashmir’s special status had made it Pakistan to resume trade with New Delhi. 

Two weeks ago, Indian politician Raj Thackeray’s nationalist party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena responded to Mahira Khan’s interview with Film Companion. Mahira had revealed that she was offered several OTT projects from India, but she couldn’t accept them for fear of backlash.

“We will not allow Mahira Khan or any other Pakistani artists to work here, be it Maharashtra or any other part of the country,” stated the MNS, according to Times of India.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Indian designer Maria B photoshoot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan's look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Aiman Khan’s look-alike in the spotlight on social media
Ayeza names the celebrity she can't wait to work with
Ayeza names the celebrity she can’t wait to work with
Mahira Khan regrets 'cheating' on her first love
Mahira Khan regrets ‘cheating’ on her first love
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Malala in Friends reunion takes social media by storm
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her 'weirdo'
Aima Baig feels lucky to have found her ‘weirdo’
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Imran Abbas enraged after fourth internet marriage
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Shyraa Roy crowned first Miss Trans Pakistan
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play 'street smart' Pakistani agent
Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to play ‘street smart’ Pakistani agent
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Is Alizeh Shah dressing beyond her age?
Nida Yasir suggests 'watermelon diet' for losing weight
Nida Yasir suggests ‘watermelon diet’ for losing weight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.