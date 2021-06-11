Friday, June 11, 2021  | 29 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mani expresses disappointment over ‘10-minute’ fame

Actor thinks controversy has taken over content

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Mani

Actor Salman Shaikh, popularly known as Mani, has shared his views about the concept of fame back in the day and how it has transformed and been made a lot more convenient by social media.

“In the early-2000s when I joined, the budding private TV channel industry, writers and hosts could only survive if they had good content,” Mani said in his note titled Content vs Controversy.

The actor said that content had to be produced every week, but in this age of 10-minute or 30-second videos (vlogs and TikToks), it has become rather convenient for content creators to stir controversies for attention. 

“Content has disappeared and its ugly cousin ‘controversy’ has taken over,” Mani remarked. He pointed out that people identifying themselves as “content creators” mock and blame others and make personal attacks to get noticed. 

Mani wondered if intelligence, intellect, writing and pens should be buried now that they are no longer needed. 

Video sharing apps, including TikTok, have been criticised for the convenience they offer for content creation. Many Youtubers argue that the 10-second clips, shot using audio snippets from songs and films, are not original, but rip-offs. But Mani may be targeting the same YouTubers here for their “roast” and “diss” videos.

