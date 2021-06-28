Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan on completing 10 years in showbiz

Ayeza Khan will portray her in upcoming project

Posted: Jun 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has expressed her gratitude to all her fans who supported her through thick and thin and made her the star that she is today.

“So, I completed 10 years in this industry as an actor two days back,” the actor said. “My film Bol and my drama serial Neeyat released on the same day.” 

Mahira is one of the most successful TV and film actors in Pakistan. She rose to fame with Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama Bol (2011) and then established herself as a leading TV actor with the popular drama serial Humsafar, starring opposite Fawad Khan, in September the same year. She has since featured in several successful dramas, including Shehr-e-Zaat (2012) and Sadqay Tumhare (2015), and films such as Bin Roye (2015) and Superstar (2019).

“I bow my head in gratitude to all of you for this magical journey I’ve had and continue to have,” Mahira said. “There have been many ups and downs, moments of feeling broken and alone, and moments of feeling elated.” Mahira added that her fans have been her biggest support throughout these years and promised that she will work harder to give back.

Ayesha Omar, Sohai Ali Abro, Ali Kazmi and many other celebrities congratulated Mahira, saying she is an inspiration for all. Ayeza Khan posted a long note praising Mahira and said she will be paying a tribute to her in her upcoming project.

Mahira ventured into production with a cricket-related web series Baarwan Khiladi, which stars Daniyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, including five others who will be making their debut. 

