Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat request investigation into Ghotki train crash

A number of celebrities have sent their prayers out to the victims of the Ghotki train crash and their families.

“Terrible news this morning about the horrific train crash,” said Mehwish Hayat. “My prayers for those who have lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Mehwish added that Pakistan owes an investigation to families of the victims and needs to ensure such accidents don’t take place again.

On Monday, at least 62 people were killed and over 200 injured in a train crash near Ghotki. Four carriages of the Sargodha-bound Millat Express derailed near the Reti railway station and were hit by Sir Syed Express, which was en route to Karachi from Rawalpindi.

“I hope, pray and plead for an investigation into this incident,” said Mahira Khan.

Other celebrities to have expressed their grief include Kubra Khan, Asim Azhar, Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi and Adnan Siddiqui.

